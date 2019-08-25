Workshop helps suspended drivers regain Kansas license

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Misty Stamback and her mom drove from Arkansas City to attend Saturday’s driver’s license workshop in Wichita. She’s been without a license for about nine months.

“It’s a hassle, and I’m really kind of getting, it’s getting old,” Stamback said.

She got in a car accident the same day her insurance expired resulting in the suspension of her license. Something she didn’t know until months later after getting pulled over for the tag light out on her car. Having no license has been a burden for her and for others.

“I’ve had to depend on my mother to get me to work, coworkers,” said Stamback.

Stamback is not alone. Many others fighting to get their license renewed packed the gym at Urban Prep Academy to learn what resources are available. Wichita’s Racial Profiling Advisory Board hosted the workshop to help drivers get back on the road legally.

“The information we passed out today we’ll be able to eliminate barriers and get people a step closer to getting their license reinstated,” said Sheila Officer, Chair of the Racial Profiling Citizens Advisory Board of Wichita.

Lawyers met one-on-one with attendees giving free legal advice. Unpaid traffic tickets can lead drivers down the path of getting their license suspended. Lawyers said it is important to take care of the tickets when you initially get them but that’s not always easy.

“If I get a ticket, a $200 ticket, I’m going to complain about, but I’m going to pay it,” said Robert Moody, Associate Attorney with Martin Pringle Law Firm. “It’s not going to be a choice of whether I have to pay my electric bill or pay my ticket.”

Here’s when the problems start. Not paying a ticket means the driver will have a warrant issued for their arrest and their license gets suspended.

“That starts the snowball effect because now your license is suspended and you may or may not be aware of it and you’re still driving and you get stopped for driving while suspended,” said Moody.

Moody suggests going to court and setting up a payment plan.

“$25 a month or whatever the case may be that they’ll work with you on a payment plan,” Moody said. “But if you ignore it or bury your head in the sand or forget about it or for whatever reason miss that deadline, then it’s going to create all kinds of issues in your life.”

If your license is suspended due to unpaid traffic tickets, Moody said you can apply for a restricted driver’s license.

“It gives you additional time to pay up to a year, that way you don’t have to pay that amount in full,” said Moody. “You just make monthly payments and still be able to drive to and from work.”

The event also focused on making changes to laws to remove some of the hurdles. More than a 100 signatures signed a petition Saturday demanding relief for Kansas drivers with a suspended license due to unpaid traffic fines and fees.

“The petition tells our legislators as well as our city officials we would like to have the ability to do community service work in lieu of monetary payments,” said Sheila Officer, Chair Racial Profiling Citizens Advisory Board of Wichita.

The board said it’s also working with lawmakers and the city to get an amnesty day established.

“So that we can get warrants removed people will be able to come in and have their warrants removed and take care of their fines,” said Officer.

Stamback took a day off from work to attend the workshop and she got the help she needed to move forward with getting her license in good standing.

“The lawyer talked to me about sending an affidavit to the state and try to get a restricted license that way I can drive back and forth to work,” said Stamback. “I’ll be able to get my freedom back.”

You can check the status of your license here.