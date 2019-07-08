Fans flock to Power and Light District to watch Women’s World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Shortly after the Women’s World Cup began, security had to close down the lower section at the Kansas City watch party because it was over capacity.

Many soccer fans traveled to KC and joined local fans to watch the match in downtown’s Power and Light district.

“I live in Columbia, so that’s about two hours,” said Aaron Stout, soccer fan.

Die hard soccer players came hours before the match to get a good seat.

“We thought we were going to be pretty early, maybe not the only ones here. But, we thought we would get a pretty good spot. There was a lot of people when we showed up,” Annie Hoog, soccer fan said.

“Now, the crowds are 5,000-6,000, who knows if we get to 10,000 today. It’s so exciting, and it makes me so proud of our city that we really show the world,” said David Ficklin, Executive Director for World Cup 2026,

At the same time, the KC Sporting Commission is working behind the scenes to get some of the 2026 Men’s World Cup matches in KC.

“This absolutely helps our bid. If you look at our crowds, they are the national broadcast,” says Ficklin. “They are being shown across the world now and combine that with the television ratings, it’s really proof that what we say, we are the soccer capital of America. We love our soccer here.”

The game kicked off and the two teams went back and forth. Fans at halftime were still hopeful as no one had scored yet.

“We need to take advantage of the score first,” Cate Sowers said. “We have to score first!”

It paid off. The women’s team bringing home the coveted World Cup trophy.