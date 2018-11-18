World War II hero killed at Pearl Harbor returns home more than 70 years later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - It was a homecoming for a hero today when a World War II hero from right here in Kansas returned home more than 70 years after dying in combat.
Gerald Pirtle was a Navy fireman from El Dorado. He died at only 19 years old on December 7 during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
He was accounted for last August after his remains were analyzed by scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA).
His remains were returned to his family and buried here in Wichita at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kansas to pay $75,000 over death of 18-month-old...
- Plans to expand Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial...
- Wichita man sentenced in case of guns stolen...
- Group works to provide stuffed animals to...
- Super Kansas Cash climbs to record jackpot
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mystery man brings holiday cheer to Walmart...
- Trump says 'no reason' for him to hear Khashoggi...
- Frantic search goes on for missing after...
- Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants...
- Nissan chairman arrested in probe of financial...