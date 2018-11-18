World War II hero killed at Pearl Harbor returns home more than 70 years later Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - It was a homecoming for a hero today when a World War II hero from right here in Kansas returned home more than 70 years after dying in combat.

Gerald Pirtle was a Navy fireman from El Dorado. He died at only 19 years old on December 7 during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was accounted for last August after his remains were analyzed by scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA).

His remains were returned to his family and buried here in Wichita at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with full military honors.