FILE: Eddie Graham gets a salute from a youngster at his 101st birthday party at Kansas Star Casino in September, 2018.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local World War II veteran and survivor of the Bataan Death march, has died at the age of 101-years-old.

FILE: Eddie Graham at his 101st birthday party at Kansas Star Casino in September, 2018.

Eddie Graham died on Wednesday in his home. He would have been 102-years-old in September.

His parish rosary service is Monday and his burial will be Tuesday, both in Hutchinson at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Graham’s family says his services are open to the public.