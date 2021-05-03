Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun announce reopening protocols for 2021 season

After an active night of storms, Kansas is dry right now. Wind from the north is sustained above 20 mph and bringing down cooler air. The wind, in addition to widespread cloud cover, is keeping temperatures on the cooler side today. Most will only make it to the 50s and 60s. The next round of wet weather is close by. Weak thunderstorms are now popping up in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle, making their way to our southwestern communities. More showers and storms can be expected later this afternoon. Our central and eastern communities will see showers through the evening and overnight. A few of these will be on the stronger side, but most will be below the severe threshold. The greatest amounts of rainfall totals will be for our southwestern counties. The strongest storms will come up from Oklahoma and barely impact our area. A Marginal Risk hardly scrapes southeast Chautauqua and Elk county for a stray storm or two.

Dry skies with more sunshine will greet us tomorrow morning but it doesn't stay quiet too long. Another round of storms will return on Tuesday into Wednesday. As the work week comes to a close we will end on a dry and warmer note. Temperatures rebound with more sunshine. We stay in the 60s until Friday and Saturday when we return to the 70s and 80s. This active pattern continues into the weekend with another round of storms Friday and Saturday.