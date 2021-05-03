Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun announce reopening protocols for 2021 season

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Monday, June 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The park opened Monday with limited hours and reduced capacity in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus as businesses continue to return to normal operations. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Worlds of Fun will open on Saturday, May 22. Oceans of Fun waterpark will open Memorial Day Weekend, May 29, with a new slide, Riptide Raceway. You can view the hours and dates here for the parks.

Notable changes from 2020 to 2021 include:

  • Reservations are required to visit Oceans of Fun 
  • Reservations are not required to visit Worlds of Fun
  • Temperature checks have been discontinued
  • No limitations on ride capacity – full train dispatches
  • Face coverings will not be required outdoors unless 6” of social distancing is not possible
  • Face coverings are required in all indoor locations.
  • Health screens and questionnaire for guests and ambassadors will be conducted as they arrive and not on the mobile app
  • We are moving towards cashless payment

Protocols that are still in place from 2020 include:

  • Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will still operate with reduced capacity
  • Social distancing markers remain in place throughout the park
  • Hand sanitization stations throughout the park
  • Limited capacity in restrooms and other indoor venues
  • Need for mobile app to make reservations and navigate visit
  • Regular sanitation of all high-trafficked areas, including rides

Calendar and tickets are online at worldsoffun.com.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories