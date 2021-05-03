Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun announce reopening protocols for 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Worlds of Fun will open on Saturday, May 22. Oceans of Fun waterpark will open Memorial Day Weekend, May 29, with a new slide, Riptide Raceway. You can view the hours and dates here for the parks.
Notable changes from 2020 to 2021 include:
- Reservations are required to visit Oceans of Fun
- Reservations are not required to visit Worlds of Fun
- Temperature checks have been discontinued
- No limitations on ride capacity – full train dispatches
- Face coverings will not be required outdoors unless 6” of social distancing is not possible
- Face coverings are required in all indoor locations.
- Health screens and questionnaire for guests and ambassadors will be conducted as they arrive and not on the mobile app
- We are moving towards cashless payment
Protocols that are still in place from 2020 include:
- Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will still operate with reduced capacity
- Social distancing markers remain in place throughout the park
- Hand sanitization stations throughout the park
- Limited capacity in restrooms and other indoor venues
- Need for mobile app to make reservations and navigate visit
- Regular sanitation of all high-trafficked areas, including rides
Calendar and tickets are online at worldsoffun.com.