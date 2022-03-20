WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following a deadly shooting at Towne East Square, KSN News asked parents if they would be in favor of metal detectors.

“Yeah, if they had a metal detector I’d still go in,” said Wichita parent Yvette McDonald. “I’m not afraid to go the mall.”

KSN reached out to Simon Properties, the owner of Towne East Square, Sunday to see if the company would be interested in putting metal detectors at main entrances. As of Sunday evening, corporate officials had not yet returned calls or emails about the idea.

KSN wanted to ask about the possibility, what other properties Simon Properties has that use metal detectors and the cost associated with the concept.

Some Wichita parents say metal detectors would be a good idea.

“Without the metal detectors, you can’t control what’s coming in and out,” said parent Brandon Williams. “It would be nice to have our family safe inside.”

Williams pointed out that some sporting events, schools, and private businesses have metal detectors.

Other parents talking to KSN pointed out the majority of private businesses and stores in the Wichita metro do not use metal detectors at entrances.

Parent Terri Mitchell believes the Friday shooting at Towne East was isolated and wonders if metal detectors would improve overall safety of shoppers at any store.

“I think it was just so random,” said Mitchell. “I think it wouldn’t make much of a difference. I mean it was just such a random incident that I don’t think it would help it or stop it.”

Other Wichita residents question whether or not metal detectors would make a difference in public shopping situations.

“I don’t think it would really stop guns from coming in or anything, but I understand people feeling safer by having them in the malls,” said Stephanie McGee. “But I don’t necessarily think it will make a big difference as far as guns being in the mall.”

The Wichita Police Department says it has increased officer presence in the general area of the shooting for the time being.