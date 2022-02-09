WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy over the weekend.

According to police, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, officers responded to a check shots call at a home in the 1200 block of E. Alta St. in Wichita. When they arrived, they found 14-year-old Forever Latham with a gunshot wound to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After an investigation, police say that Latham was inside a bedroom holding a firearm when it accidentally discharged and hit him. Latham’s family was home but uninjured.

WPD wants to remind everyone of the importance of gun safety and to take these steps to avoid accidental discharges:

If you own a gun:

Always store guns unloaded and security locked

Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage

Store ammunition in a separate location

Talk to your children about gun safety

If you find a gun: