WPD: 26-year-old victim in Saturday’s hit-and-run accident passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police confirmed Friday that the 26-year-old Wichita woman who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident last Saturday has passed away

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Douglas and Greenwood. Wichita police arrested an 18-year-old man following a hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Lynny Poell critically injured.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed Poell was leaving a business in the 100 block of S. Greenwood and was struck by a newer white sedan traveling north on Greenwood. 

It is believed the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was found Sunday unoccupied at a hotel at 36th and Rock Road.

On Sunday, police arrested 18-year-old Bricetin M. Wedel on suspicion of aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident.

