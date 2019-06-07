WPD and DCF investigation into death of Zayden Jaynesahkluah

The latest child death investigation in Wichita continues today, after Zayden Jaynesahkluah was found not breathing last Friday at a Wichita hotel.

“If we find out more after the toxicology and the coroner report, which really leads us in the direction we are going to go with our investigation, then we can release more information at that time,” said WPD Captain, Brent Allred. “We just don’t have a lot of information to release at this time until we get those results back.”

While WPD continues it’s investigation, Zayden’s father, Caleb Jaynesahkluah, is trying to make sense of his son being gone.

“Always smiling and wanting to play,” said Jayneshkluah. “I just want him to be remembered as a happy, loving baby that would go up to anybody and wanted to hug and wanted to talk.”

Police reports show the mother, Kimberly Compass, called 911 after Zayden was found, not breathing.

“Any time a child dies it’s suspicious because you just don’t know,” said Allred. “We always send detectives out to every one of those calls with a supervisor. We also work with our exploited missing children’s unit.”

And they coordinate with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which does its own investigation.

“The Department coordinated with law enforcement to make contact with the family to begin the investigation,” said Deputy DCF Secretary, Tanya Keys. “We can not provide further details on this instance other than what we have shared.”

As both the DCF and WPD investigations continue, Zayden’s father says he continues to struggle.

“I just hope no one else has to go through this. I don’t know what else to say.” said Jayneshkluah.