WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man who is suspected to have killed two people in a quadruple shooting in southeast Wichita over the weekend.

On Wednesday, WPD officers were conducting a follow-up just before 3 p.m. when they spotted the suspect, Kenneth Jackson, riding in the passenger seat of a silver sedan. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car did not stop. A chase ensued and later ended at the intersection of 31st Street North and Fairview Street.

The driver was apprehended, but Jackson fled the vehicle on foot and lead an officer on a short foot pursuit. He was quickly apprehended with the help of units from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the K9 unit, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Jackson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

The KHP confirmed it helped in the arrest using aircraft to locate the suspect.

Jackson was arrested in connection to the quadruple shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 23, around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Mission Road in Wichita.

According to a spokesperson with the WPD, when officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside an apartment where there had been a house party.

Police also found two men outside of the apartment, ages 22 and 42, who were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.