WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for a runaway child and asking the public to help them.

The WPD says 11-year-old Terry Tolbert Jr. was last seen in the area of 200 N. Knight. The closest major intersection is West Street and 2nd Street.

Police say Tolbert is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a shirt.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.