Update: Wichita police said child found wandering alone found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a child who was seen wandering alone in the Riverside area has been identified and safely located.
It happened Saturday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Coolidge.
Someone noticed a child walk onto their front porch by himself and then leave north on Coolidge. The child appeared to be alone in the video. Police said the child has since been found.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam
- Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather on the way and staying cooler
- Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’
- Wichita businesses adapt party plans to safely ring in 2021
- ‘It was scary the possibility that it could possibly happen’: Wichita family relieved to avoid eviction with new stimulus