Update: Wichita police said child found wandering alone found safe

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a child who was seen wandering alone in the Riverside area has been identified and safely located.

It happened Saturday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Coolidge.

Someone noticed a child walk onto their front porch by himself and then leave north on Coolidge. The child appeared to be alone in the video. Police said the child has since been found.

