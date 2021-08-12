WPD asking for public’s help locating 16-year-old missing girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police posted on their Facebook page that they are seeking the public’s help with locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

In a Facebook post, WPD said, “Wichita, we need your help! We are trying to locate 16-year-old Sydney Ridge. Sydney was reported as a runaway yesterday, and today she reached out to a family member and made statements that cause concern for her safety. We are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Sydney is 5’1″, 166 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you see Sydney or you know where she is please call 911!”

