Police need help to locate an endangered runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for help to locate 16-year-old Chelsie Demoura. Demoura is considered an endangered runaway. 

Chelsie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 215 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a blue and gray tank top, blue jean shorts, a KU pullover, black sneakers with white laces.  

Anyone who sees Chelsie or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately. 

