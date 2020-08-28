Police need help to locate an endangered runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for help to locate 16-year-old Chelsie Demoura. Demoura is considered an endangered runaway.
Chelsie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 215 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray tank top, blue jean shorts, a KU pullover, black sneakers with white laces.
Anyone who sees Chelsie or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.
LATEST STORIES:
- Weakened but still dangerous, Laura poses continued threat
- On Ronelle’s Radar: An unsettled and cooler trend starts this weekend
- Competitive Drive: Campus hoop star Sterling Chapman and his love for the game
- Augusta will lean on experience heading into the 2020 season
- Wichita teacher gets creative to bring in-person learning experience at home