Wichita police looking for runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Justin Michael Scott. The department said Scott ran away.

He was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Pinecrest and Harry.

Justin was wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, gray sweats, and black shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has dirty blond hair.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911.

