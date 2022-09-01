WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in the 1500 block of Cherry St. for a report of suspicious devices in the park.

Employees of the City of Winfield told officers that while they were mowing, they located at least two small items that looked suspicious.

During the initial investigation, officers located two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground in the park. It was not believed there was an immediate threat to the houses around the park, but foot and vehicle traffic in the park was closed.

Alternate routes were used for students of Whittier Elementary School who biked or walked through the park to get home from school.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” members of the Wichita Police Department bomb squad were called in to investigate. During the investigation, three small items were collected and will be investigated further.

No residences were in danger.

The Winfield Police Department also wants to remind the pubic that if they see any item that is either suspicious or dangerous to leave the item alone and call 911.

An investigation is ongoing.