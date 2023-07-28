WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People visiting Old Town Square Thursday afternoon did not seem concerned about their safety after a shooting killed two people earlier in the day. Still, businesses and the Wichita Police Department are taking steps to improve security in the area.

The recent violence in Old Town Wichita didn’t seem to be deterring visitors.

“I’ve been to bigger cities, so it’s kind of dry when I come downtown,” said visitor Chancey Wilson.

Some said going out in groups could help.

“I feel like being with people makes it a little easier to kind of keep yourself safe,” said visitor Grace Bartlett.

According to the Old Town Association, businesses in the popular district are taking steps to increase safety.

“The businesses are connecting their cameras to the WPD system so they can be monitored,” Debra Fraser, Old Town Association president, said.

The association has invested in security and is preparing to spend $10,000 on extra lighting.

“I know that that location has been a magnet for problems in the past,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said.

The WPD will reach out to the Old Town Association and business owners, according to Sullivan.

“We’ll see what needs to be done from a structural standpoint so we can prevent any future incidents,” he said.

Sullivan says the department is short-staffed. Even so, they plan to increase police presence in Old Town.

“We can always do better,” he said. “If there’s been one crime, that means we can do better.”

According to representatives, the Old Town Association has been in close contact with the WPD.

The WPD will continue to analyze crime in Old Town and assess how to mitigate it.