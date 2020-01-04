WPD can’t stop Fire Department heat at 25th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a new champion in this year’s Battle of the Badges. The friendly competition pits police, fire, and EMS against each other to help The Red Cross.

This year’s contest winner is Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire. The departments had the most successful blood drive by a margin of 33 votes.

The American Red Cross Wichita Blood Donation Center says it collected 1,282 donations during the competition.

The Red Cross says it is grateful for the 25th annual event.

“We’re grateful for all those who donated [to] this annual event,” said Shannon Wedge, executive director, Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas. “For those battling serious medical conditions, the Battle of the Badges helps ensure blood will be available whenever and wherever it is needed, especially over the winter.”

The votes are in! Fire is the winner of the #BattleoftheBadges Blood Drive. Congratulations! 👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/0g0BZzJoEy — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) January 3, 2020

Events like Battle of the Badges bring awareness to the need for blood and blood platelets. The people it brings in during the holiday season are unquestionably crucial to the community.

The fire departments get to take home a traveling trophy and also some bragging rights following their win.

The red cross says for those unable to give during the event, the organization still urgently needs donors of all blood types.

To donate, you can download the American Red Cross Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

