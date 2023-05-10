WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a driver involved in a crash was allegedly speeding.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the crash and found an overturned Jeep and Dodge Challenger at Kellogg and Interstate 235. Two people inside the Jeep had severe but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The Challenger was unoccupied.

Police said they interviewed witnesses who reported the car going more than 100 mph before the crash. The witnesses also said they saw the driver flee. Detectives from the WPD Traffic Unit collected the data from the Dodge’s event recorder and determined the car was going 136 mph before the crash.

Police say they found the man who had allegedly been driving the Challenger at a nearby hotel uninjured.

The WPD said the case was presented to the Sedwick County District Attorney’s Office and that the car’s driver is facing two counts of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a collision and speeding.