WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay applies to position in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After five and a half years of being the Chief of Police in Wichita, Gordon Ramsay has applied for a new job in Texas.

“I am very happy living and working in Wichita, and this community has been very good to my family and me,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “We have accomplished a lot together over the last five and a half years, and the decision to apply for this position was difficult, as I love Wichita, the WPD staff, and this community.“

According to City Manager Robert Layton, Ramsay’s supervisor at City Hall, Chief Ramsay has applied for an open police chief position in Austin, Texas. The department in Texas has been under fire for potentially abusive use of force against racial-justice protesters.

Layton said he hopes Ramsay stays, but understands if he gets the job and decides to take it.

“I think Gordon has done a tremendous job here in Wichita,” Layton said. “I’d love it if he’d retire here.”

However, he added “I’m always supportive of people who are pursuing good, solid professional opportunities.”