Wichita police chief talks about sending officers and staff to D.C. for the inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fifty officers and staff from the Wichita Police Department will be going to D.C. for the inauguration events this week.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said the officers and staff will offer support services.

“It sounds like it will be perimeter on a parade route,” said Chief Ramsay. “They will not be doing anything with, if there is any civil disturbances they will not be a part of that.”

Ramsay said he does not think it’s appropriate to go himself so he will remain in Wichita.

“This is a great learning opportunity for staff,” said Ramsay. “It’s a great experience for our department.”

Ramsay said this will not cost the department here in Wichita.

“You know, again, their hours, travel expenses are all covered. This is not happening at an expense to us,” said Ramsay. “I think one of the big things I want you to remember, this was asked, this was done before the election. We committed to this and so we didn’t know who the president was going to be.”

Ramsay said it’s considered an honor to be asked to go to the inauguration to help with security. He added the Wichita Police Department has done this in years past. He also said Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City officers will be going.

“This is on a voluntary basis,” said Ramsay. “We had about 100 officers apply.”

Leaders selected 50 officers and staff from various ranks within the department to attend. Ramsay also said they will remain fully staffed here in Wichita.

“This is a quick turnaround. There and back, and we will have no staffing issues here at home,” said Ramsay. “Yeah, so they will be U.S. Marshals for the day. This was a mutual aid request by DC Police and obviously, DC Police and the Feds are planning the whole event.”

WPD staff will be deputized for the day as U.S. Marshals.