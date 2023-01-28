WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan joined District 6 Council Member Maggie Ballard for coffee and conversations Saturday.

Sullivan shared how the department is working on hiring, fentanyl issues, and homelessness.

Sullivan also mentioned the recent release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

“I think you will see here in Wichita a more unified community that everyone can protest together, but we also want to protect and respect our community and the property of the people that live here. I expect to see some response from the community, but I really do believe it is going to be a peaceful one and one that is going to try and accomplish something,” said WPD Chief, Joe Sullivan.

Sullivan said there have not been any local protests so far and added he plans to invest in more training for the department following the Memphis incident.