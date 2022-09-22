A police office on the side of the road as he writes a ticket.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, WPD said that on Wednesday, the Traffic Section and Patrol North officers monitored the “high accident intersection” of Kansas Highway 96 and Rock Road.

Officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light, seven citations for texting while driving, three seatbelt violation citations, and two notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.

A similar emphasis was made at the intersection of Kellogg and Rock Road in August when WPD officers cited 44 drivers for running a red light.