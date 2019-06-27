WPD doubling efforts to help WFD enforce firework ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you plan to shoot off fireworks, you better follow the rules or face paying a fine.

The fireworks ordinance has not changed, but the enforcement is getting beefed up.

“We had actually axon video of crowds yelling at the officers, yelling at the firefighter who was just doing they’re doing their jobs,” says Deputy Chief Stu Bevis.

In one situation, he says a firefighter and police officer were trying to write a citation, and someone hit the firefighter with a firework. He says the firefighter was not injured.

“That led to some issues where we didn’t write citations in some situations because we had to back away because people were getting very energetic, and actually, we had officers go out in trouble,” says Bevis.

That was 2018, when it was just teams of one firefighter and one police officer. That is changing this year.

“We know where the big hot spots are in the city, and we are going to have teams with two police officers and a fire officer so that we can assess the situation better and ensure the safety of the team while they are trying to enforce the law,” Bevis explains.

Expect 14 police officers and seven firefighters out on the road enforcing the code.

“Please, do not bring them into the city because then you will open yourself up to getting a citation for $250.”

Police say they are funding these efforts through a grant, so this will be treated as officers working overtime and not affecting regular patrols through the city.