WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Old Town Saturday night, according to Wichita Police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near 1st and Washington.

Wichita police said around 200 people were in the area as officers tried to respond, making it difficult to control the crowd.

Police said a fight led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact WPD.