WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating after a gun was fired inside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday night.

According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers were dispatched to a vandalism report at 929 N. St. Francis St.

When they arrived, they learned a single gunshot had been fired inside the secured pediatric unit.

WPD says an investigation revealed a child was brought to the hospital by a female caretaker. The mother of the child arrived, and while she was out of the room, the caretaker and two other women were in the room.

A gunshot was heard, and the women left the hospital. No one was injured. WPD believes it to be a negligent discharge.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to call investigators at 316-268-4407.