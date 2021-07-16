WPD funeral procession will affect traffic on Kellogg Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Capt. Clay Germany (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a funeral procession will affect drivers on both Kellogg and K-96 in Wichita Saturday afternoon.

The procession is for the funeral of Captain Clay Germany. Germany died last weekend from medical complications associated with COVID-19.

Drivers can expect delays and possible detours starting around 1:30 p.m. The procession will make its way from Central Community Church in west Wichita to Lakeview Cemetery in east Wichita, using Kellogg to head east and K-96 to head north.

Procession Map

Police say citizens can show their support along the way. They are asking drivers to expect delays, and they warn that traffic on Kellogg will be diverted for the procession.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories