WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department on Saturday helped citizens lower the risk of car thefts in the area.

After notifying the public about an increase in thefts involving some Kia and Hyundai models, the department teamed up with Kia and Hyundai to install anti-theft software in certain models.

Those whose cars did not qualify for the software were given free steering wheel locks.

“A lot of times, folks put themselves in the opportunity to be victimized so by taking you know just normal measures, locking your car, ensuring you’re not parking in dark places if you can, parking in the garage, those types of things are ways to keep yourself from being victim in a lot of case,” Casey Slaughter, a WPD captain, said.

The thefts began occurring across the United States when thieves realized the models lacked immobilizers, an anti-theft technology.