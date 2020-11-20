WPD Graduation: 5 Reserve Officers join the crew

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Department celebrated the graduation of five Reserve Officers Thursday — this is their first class in over a decade.

With Thursday’s graduates, WPD now has a total of 19 Reserve Officers.

According to WDP, all Reserve Officers go through extensive training, and they are commissioned officers, just like patrol officers. They are paired with patrol officers. Some Reserve Officers are retired officers.

Reserved Officers are all volunteers, and do not get paid by the City of Wichita.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories