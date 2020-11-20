WPD Graduation: 5 Reserve Officers join the crew

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Department celebrated the graduation of five Reserve Officers Thursday — this is their first class in over a decade.

With Thursday’s graduates, WPD now has a total of 19 Reserve Officers.

According to WDP, all Reserve Officers go through extensive training, and they are commissioned officers, just like patrol officers. They are paired with patrol officers. Some Reserve Officers are retired officers.

Reserved Officers are all volunteers, and do not get paid by the City of Wichita.

