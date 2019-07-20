WPD holds Camp Quality to help children battling cancer focus on being kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Police Department is making sure children battling cancer have a summer they will never forget.

It is all part of Camp Quality. It gives those between the ages of four and 17 an opportunity to take their minds off doctor visits and chemo treatments to just be kids.

One officer has been volunteering for two years.

The more I get to know them and the more they get to know me it has been a great change in their attitude towards me and towards what police do,” says Officer Juan Atondo, WPD. “I really have enjoyed that.”

Children from all across the state attended the camp.

There are seventeen around the country.