WPD Homeless Outreach Team hit the streets in bitter cold weather

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The homeless outreach team with Wichita Police is called the HOT for short. Out in the bitter cold, the team is talking to the homeless population and handing out gloves, thermal blankets, and explaining where they can find shelter locally.

“Yes, we are out in the extreme heat in the summer,” said Nate Schwiethale with WPD Homeless Outreach. “But in temps this cold, people can get in trouble in a hurry.”

Schwiethale is educating and explaining what some may or may not realize in the bitter and dangerous temperatures Kansas is currently experiencing. “Biggest challenge is to get people to accept the help,” said Schwiethale. “And often there’s barriers such as people that have mental illness and those are the really tough cases to deal with.”

Not everyone on the HOT team meets people that want help.

“But there are cases where we are persistent. We keep contacting people,” said Schwiethale. “Every year we work cases where a homeless person has frozen to death and it’s normal in temperatures like this. So we really try to focus and change our energies from some of our other responsibilities to really getting the message out there to where the shelters are.”

HOT team members try to get extended help for those on the streets. They work towards finding the homeless population help with getting jobs, long-term shelter, and get back on their feet in whatever capacity they can.

In the extreme cold, the attention turns to immediate life and death needs, including getting inside a shelter. “Some people — they think they have been doing this a while and they know how to survive out here and that might be the case,” said Schwiethale. “But sometimes they don’t realize how cold it gets. I see at night they fall asleep and the temperatures can drop 20 degrees less than what they are right now. We are working to educate as best we can.”