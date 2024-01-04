WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With winter weather expected to hit Wichita and the surrounding areas, the Homeless Outreach Team will be working extra to help the unhoused.

While the HOT normally only works Monday to Friday, Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police Department says they are putting in extra work to help this weekend.

“Normally, we just work Monday through Friday, but we do have a team that’s coming in on the weekend this weekend,” he said. “And they’re gonna be making sure that we have seven-day coverage to ensure that safety, that those people that are most vulnerable are getting the word out.”

One of the biggest concerns is a lack of awareness about the upcoming weather changes. A part of the work done by the HOT is educating people on the conditions and encouraging the unhoused to use the emergency winter shelter.

That emergency winter shelter is near the intersection of 21st and Grove and has enough beds to house 250 people. It opened in Dec. 2023.