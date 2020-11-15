WPD investigates homicide near south Washington

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal homicide that fatally injured a 59-year-old male.
At approximately 1:20 a.m Sunday, officers responded to a cutting call at a home in the 2800 block of South Washington. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple cut and stab wounds to his body. Police quickly began life-saving measures but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
The investigation revealed the victim was visiting at the home when a disturbance ensued with a 34-year-old suspect. During the disturbance, the suspect pulled out a knife causing multiple injuries to the victim, and then fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police said this was not a random incident, and working to locate the suspect in invovled in the case.
If you have any additional information on this case, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
