WPD investigating after shooting in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday afternoon.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say it happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Douglas Ave.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital by a private party. It is unclear what the extent of the injuries are at this time.

Police are speaking with the victim at the hospital.

