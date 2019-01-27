WPD investigating after shooting in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday afternoon.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say it happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Douglas Ave.
According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital by a private party. It is unclear what the extent of the injuries are at this time.
Police are speaking with the victim at the hospital.
Stay with KSN as we work to learn more details.
