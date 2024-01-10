WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said it is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found on Wednesday morning.

A news release from the WPD said officers were responding to a well-being check in the 900 block of E. Mt. Vernon St. around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they were met by Sedgwick Count EMS, who had already pronounced her dead at 8:55 a.m.

WPD said the woman will be transported to the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

If you have information regarding this death, you are urged to call investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-367-2111, or See Something Say Something at 316-519-2282.