WPD investigating hate crime, attacked couple speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans Cameron Burger and Nolan Nez have been in a relationship for more than two years. They regularly visit J’S Lounge on Central in Wichita. But one night in early July their walk home brought them an unexpected surprise.

“He was walking away and I was chasing after him, I was calling out to him, I said, ‘Hey babe,'” Burger recalled.

That’s when Burger and his fiancé started hearing derogatory slurs being yelled at and people walking toward them.

“I was just like, hey get back, get away from us, and as I put my hand up — they immediately hit me,” Burger said.

Burger was able to escape with a few hits and scrapes from being dragged but lost his glasses, that’s when Nez decided to go back.

“I was like looking at the ground and I hear someone say, oh look, the f****ts are back — I was walking towards the car, and all of a sudden I get picked up from the ground,” Nez said. “I smacked my head on something on the ground. Luckily, I immediately like pushed myself up and ran to the car.”

Nolan Nez after attack, image used with permission

Drenched in blood, Nez rushed home and then to the emergency room. The couple needing to return a few days later from infected scars.

That is when they decided to call Wichita Police.

“The initial officer was talked to said we don’t really feel like there’s enough to go on. So we don’t know if we’re going to be able to do anything about this,” Nez said.

Upset, Nez reached out to Chief Gordon Ramsay himself. Ramsay reassured him they are investigating this as a hate crime.

“What about all those other people that get attacked and don’t do, can’t do anything about it or if they have that officer that says oh we don’t really think we can do anything about it,” Nez said. “That’s why like I finally said no, let’s get our story out there because I want to make sure that people like us can feel safe, and don’t have to worry about being attacked for a reason.”

“Nobody should walk down the street and be afraid of being attacked because of who they love from what they look like or they sound like,” Nez said.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about that. I should just be able to walk down the street, be okay,” Burger said.

WPD says they are working with federal partners in this case.

If anyone has information on this case to help investigators, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.