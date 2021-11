Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in the 200 block of West 10th Street.

There is a large police presence on 10th Street between Waco and Main, just north of downtown. Dispatchers say it was reported as a possible shooting. A person who lives in the area told KSN he heard what sounded like multiple shots fired. Police are continuing to investigate.

KSN has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.