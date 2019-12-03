WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over and the Wichita Police Department is reminding Wichitans about what precautions to take to avoid becoming a victim of package theft.
Many holiday shopping orders were placed online and during this time of year, thieves target homes, looking for packages that are left out.
Here are a list of tips from WPD that can help you avoid becoming a victim:
- Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there.
- If you aren’t home or out of town, have packages delivered to a neighbor whom you trust, or have the trusted neighbor pick up the package for you.
- Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day.
- You can have packages delivered to a store that you’ve ordered from or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up.
- Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights.
WPD says if you are a victim of a porch theft, call 911 to file a police report. If you have any surveillance video provide that to authorities to help their investigation. Surveillance video and case numbers can be sent to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at: nwoodrow@wichita.gov.
LATEST STORIES:
- Organs of 9-year-old killed in Thanksgiving hunting accident saved 3 lives
- Tis the season for ‘porch pirates’: Police provide tips to keep packages safe
- Spirit AeroSystems delivers first integrated 767 forward fuselage
- Man shot, killed inside St. Louis area Waffle House
- Hepatitis A outbreak tied to berries spreads to 1 more state