Tis the season for ‘porch pirates’: Police provide tips to keep packages safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over and the Wichita Police Department is reminding Wichitans about what precautions to take to avoid becoming a victim of package theft.

Many holiday shopping orders were placed online and during this time of year, thieves target homes, looking for packages that are left out.

Here are a list of tips from WPD that can help you avoid becoming a victim:

Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there.

If you aren’t home or out of town, have packages delivered to a neighbor whom you trust, or have the trusted neighbor pick up the package for you.

Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day.

You can have packages delivered to a store that you’ve ordered from or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up.

Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights.

WPD says if you are a victim of a porch theft, call 911 to file a police report. If you have any surveillance video provide that to authorities to help their investigation. Surveillance video and case numbers can be sent to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at: nwoodrow@wichita.gov.

