WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Department (WPD) K9 Mantra located a hidden gun used during what Wichita police are calling a “violent crime” when shots were fired in a Wichita home Sunday.

According to the WPD, Mantra is trained to detect gunpowder and other explosive components, especially those involving firearms.

“She and her handler, Officer Wescott, are a key part of our strategy to address gun violence in Wichita which includes the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) and the Wichita Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC),” the WPD said on Facebook.

According to the City of Wichita’s website, the WPD K9 Unit has five dog teams, including one supervisor and four officers.

“Each dog is a dual-purpose dog meaning they sniff for narcotics and perform patrol work,” the City says. “The dog teams assist Patrol, Narcotics and SWAT. A patrol dog can search buildings, track suspects, locate evidence, apprehend fleeing criminals, and are trained in handler protection.”

The City of Wichita says WPD dogs/handlers attend a 10-week in-house training and certify through the Kansas Highway Patrol.