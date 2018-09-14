WPD lieutenant sues City of Wichita for gender discrimination, retaliation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A lieutenant with the Wichita Police Department is suing the City of Wichita, claiming she was discriminated against and denied a promotion to captain because of her gender.

According to court documents filed in August, the lieutenant said she was also retaliated against for complaining about the treatment.

The lieutenant has worked with the department since 1997 and she was promoted to lieutenant in 2015.

In March of this year, she "participated in an internal process for the rank of captain" and was denied the position. Court documents show the position was given to "a lesser qualified male" after an anonymous survey was conducted in order to assist Chief Gordon Ramsay in the selection process.

After the decision, the lieutenant questioned the decision and sent a detailed email to the HR Department.

The lieutenant was notified days later that she was being "investigated because of the email."

The court documents went on to say, "I believe I was denied a promotion because of my sex (female) and disciplined (placed under investigation) in retaliation for complaining about unfair treatment in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended."

The lieutenant is suing the city for damages under Title VII and the Kansas Act Against Discrimination, including compensatory damages, economic damages, lost earnings and retirement benefits, punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs.

She is asking for $75,000 and any other relief the court deems just as well as a jury trial.