Police looking for 2-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Anyla James, 2, was reported missing Sunday night.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for your help to find 2-year-old Anyla James, who is believed to be in danger and with her father Alton James, Jr. Police sent out the notice Sunday night.

Anyla is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the 2300 block of North Woodlawn, wearing a pink shirt, white leggings with red hearts and pink shoes.

Police said both the mother and father met at the location on Woodlawn to exchange the girl. Both have parental custody.

“She alleged that the father was refusing to return the child and made some concerning statements about the safety of her welfare,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “The comments that he made to the mother were concerning.”

Police are looking for Alton James, Jr. They believe his daughter, Anyla James, 2, is with him and is in danger. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Police said the case does not meet the KBI Amber Alert requirements.

“Did not meet the criteria for the KBI to issue an Amber Alert because the child was not abducted,” said Capt. Allred. “Our main concern is her safety and well-being. We would like to check her welfare and contact her father.”

If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Anyla or Alton, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Kansas Amber Alert Criteria