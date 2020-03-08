Missing autistic man found by police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they found an autistic man who was reported missing Saturday evening.

Jake Price, 26, was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 7500 block of East Indianapolis.

They say Price is safe and thanked citizens for their help in the search.

