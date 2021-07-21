WPD looking for information in Tuesday’s police pursuit that ended in rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police announced Wednesday that around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were in the area of 3900 block of East Dunham investigating a separate police call, that’s when officers heard multiple shots northeast of their location in the Planeview Park area.

Officers responded to the area of the shots and saw several vehicles leaving at high speed. When officers tried to stop one of the vehicles in the area of 2800 South Roosevelt –the driver refused to stop, accelerated, and fled.

According to a news release from WPD, a vehicle pursuit ensued and at Mt. Vernon and George Washington Boulevard, the driver attempted to go around a tire-deflation device, lost control of the vehicle, and struck two large boulders causing the vehicle to roll over.

A 20-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old female passenger inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. WPD said officers located shell casings in Planeview Park, but no damage or shooting victims were located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.