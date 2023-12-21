WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has dementia.

The WPD says Pete Garcia, 61, was last seen at Walmart located at 10600 W 21st St. He was last seen walking north into New Market Square.

Garcia suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a green coat that is too large and hangs down mid-thigh and a black hat with the letter “R” on it.

If you see Garcia or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.