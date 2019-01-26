WPD looking for missing 75-year-old man who has dementia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wichita police are searching for Delmar Savoy who was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Friday. (Photo Courtesy WPD)

Wichita police are searching for Delmar Savoy who was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Friday. (Photo Courtesy WPD)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are asking the public for help in finding a 75-year-old man who has gone missing.

Authorities say Delmar Savoy was last seen around 10:00 Friday evening in the area of 1300 N. Denene. Police say he may be driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima with Kansas tag HC A4432.

Delmar does suffer from dementia and he is insulin dependent.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Delmar or if you see him you are asked to call 911.