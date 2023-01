WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public’s help finding a missing man Friday evening.

WPD said that a 20-year-old was reported missing earlier on Friday. He has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity.

He was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. in east Wichita near E 13th St N and N Lawrence Ln.

WPD says the man was located safe at 7:30 p.m.