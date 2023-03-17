WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Now that the City of Wichita has agreed to a $5 million settlement in the swatting call that left Andrew Finch dead, KSN News wanted to know what the police department is doing to prevent it from happening again.

The death made national news. On Dec. 28, 2017, the Wichita Police Department was sent to a home because someone reported a murder and hostage situation at the house. Officers did not know it was a fake report made by someone calling from another state.

Andrew Finch, one of the people inside the home, talked with officers on the front porch. As they spoke, an officer, who was farther away, shot and killed him.

KSN News asked Police Chief Joe Sullivan, who joined the WPD in December, what has changed to ensure the community stays safe during future swatting calls.

“The swatting incident that tragically ended the life of Andrew Finch was one of WPD’s first Swatting calls,” he said. “What we have learned since then is that communication and recognizing early signs of conflicting information are paramount.”

Sullivan said police recruits now receive Threat Identification Training and de-escalation training. Sullivan also said officers have much better communication with 911 dispatchers.

He pointed to swatting calls involving schools in the last six months. In September, a caller said an active shooter was at Wichita North High School. And earlier this month, someone called in active shootings at North High and other schools around Kansas. Each of those calls ended safely.

“We are in constant communication with Terri Moses at USD 259 and Elora Forshee at the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Center,” Sullivan said. “The ongoing dialogue ensures that communication between everyone is a top priority whenever there is an active shooter-type call at a school or anywhere in our city.”

He said that after those calls, he and his executive staff discuss how the situation was handled.

“There’s always room for improvement, new technology, and ways we can be faster and safer, but the bottom line is that we must keep our children and community safe.”

The fatal swatting call in 2017 started because of an argument between two online gamers over a $1.50 bet.

In 2019, the WPD created a way for online gamers or anyone afraid they will be the victim of swatting to notify the police. You can fill out a Swatting Alert Form for your address.

The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications director, a deputy chief, and the public information office will review the form before authorizing an alert.

Sullivan said that with the Finch settlement, he hopes all the families involved can find some peace.

“Although no amount of compensation will bring a loved one back, we look forward to continuing to bring awareness to swatting calls, bettering our responses, and building community trust.”