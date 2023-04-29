WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 36-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Wichita, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of East Shadybrook Lane around 3:50 a.m. for a shooting call. When they got there, officers learned the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Stadium Drive, just around the corner.

That’s where officers found the victim in the front passenger seat of an SUV. He was dead.

The WPD said the investigation is in the early stages. If you have any information to help them solve the case, call investigators at 316-268-4407.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police have not released the name of the victim yet.