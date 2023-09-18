WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting.

Police say a man was cleaning his gun at a business in the 3000 block of West 13th Street Monday morning. The WPD says something happened, and the man shot himself in the foot. He started to drive himself to the hospital but ended up at Minisa Park.

“Our victim was in transport to a hospital when dispatch advised him to pull over so officers could contact him and EMS could get to him, and that’s where they stopped here, Minisa Park,” Sgt. Ed Bower, WPD, said.

EMS and officers met the man at the park, and from there, he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The WPD says it is investigating the details leading up to the accidental shooting.