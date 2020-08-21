WPD: Message that appears to be ‘LinkedIn’ from mayor’s office is a scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it is investigating an email scam involving a LinkedIn message that claims to be from the Wichita mayor’s office.

Police say a citizen got one of the messages. The message told the person that the City of Wichita completed a review of their background and wants to hire them for a project.

A link in the message is supposed to access the project proposal. It redirects the person to a Microsoft OneNote page. That page has a screenshot of the mayor’s biography from the city’s website. A second link is then available to click and download a file of the proposal.

Police say this LinkedIn message is a scam and is not originating from the City of Wichita.

They say the city will never complete a background check on someone without that person’s knowledge. The city also will not use social media to get help with projects.

Police say that if you get one of these messages, do not open the attachments. File a police report by calling 316-268-4221.

You can double-check if a message is really from Wichita City Hall by calling 316-268-4111.

LATEST STORIES: